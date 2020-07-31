HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf is not planning a statewide decree to close school buildings or cancel classes.
Wolf made the announcement via Twitter on Friday morning to dispel widespread rumors.
"I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes," Wolf wrote to his 212,000 followers. "School governing boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two. The best way to find out about these local decisions is to contact your school’s governing board or administration."
In March, Wolf made the decision to at first close schools for two weeks before shuttering them for the rest of the school year. In Lawrence County, school boards are in the process of finalizing plans for the 2020-21 year.
