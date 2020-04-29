Wilmington Area School District residents will get more time to pay their 2020 taxes, as well as the opportunity to spread payments out longer.
At its meeting Tuesday, the school board modified its real estate tax collection schedule to give residents an additional 30 days — 90 days overall — to pay at the discounted rate. Taxpayers also will be able to pay in four installments, rather than three and a 30-day period to pay at penalty (instead of 60 days).
These changes, business manager Joshua Latore said, are being made to reflect the financial difficulties some may face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tax bills will be mailed out on or about July 1. Any questions on the changes should be directed to Latore, at (724) 656-8866, extension 6200.
