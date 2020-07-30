The Wilmington Area School District is temporarily closing its campus after two staff members recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms.
The staff members alerted administration they were experiencing symptoms, voluntarily submitted to testing and will be immediately advising the district of the test results, the school said in a Thursday statement. Aside from closing the school's campus, activities are postponed.
The district said it will continue to requires students and staff to abide by the COVID-19-related policies for the health and safety of all students and staff. If Pa. Department of Health, Education Department and/or the Centers for Disease Control recommendations change, it will update its protocols.
