Westminster College plans to resume in-person instruction and residence life for the fall 2020 semester while seeking to protect the health and safety of its students, employees and visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With Lawrence County entering the green phase — the least-restrictive phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan — on Friday, college administrators, faculty and staff are developing policies and practices necessary to ensure a safe return to campus while continuing the college’s 168 years of academic excellence and robust campus life experience.
“We are committed to bringing our students back to campus this fall, with great care. To achieve that, we are developing plans to comply with federal and state health and safety guidelines,” Westminster President Dr. KathBrittain Richardson said Thursday.
To mitigate the spread of the virus, the college is examining curriculum adjustments and safety protocols that need to be made to academic instruction, residence life, dining services, athletics, campus activities and arts and culture events.
“We plan to share more specific details in the coming weeks, but we wanted to communicate our commitment to reopening our campus and welcoming students this fall,” Richardson said. “We will do our utmost to provide students with the richly engaging, collaborative experiences that have been the hallmark of a Westminster education since 1852.”
The college shifted exclusively to online instruction March 19. The Presidents’ Athletic Conference announced the cancellation of all spring sports on April 3. Competition this fall will be determined by PAC guidelines.
Anticipating that some students and their families might face financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Westminster launched a special fundraising effort — Bring Back the Titans — to help students return to Westminster in the fall. To date, over $1,450,000 has been raised, thanks in large part to matching donations from the May Emma Hoyt Foundation.
Pennsylvania greenlighted the construction industry to resume operations on May 1, and campus projects such as the Hoyt Science Center expansion and the construction of new soccer/lacrosse, baseball and softball fields are currently underway.
Also Thursday, Youngstown State University announced plans for the incremental safe return of employees to campus through the summer in anticipation of students starting the fall semester in August.
“After meeting the challenges of a spring semester interrupted by the coronavirus, we are now ready to move into a new phase of our pandemic response,” President Jim Tressel said. “While this phase still includes many uncertainties, it also presents numerous opportunities. One of those opportunities is returning our employees to campus.”
Tressel also said that, at this time, the university is developing plans with the intention to fully open campus for fall semester as scheduled on Aug. 17, acknowledging that those plans are dependent on the future course of the pandemic.
“We look forward to us all getting back together to begin another academic year,” he said.
Most YSU employees have been working off campus since mid-March, when the university moved all classes to remote instruction due to the coronavirus outbreak. Remote instruction continues during Summer Semester.
Thursday, the university released a “Returning to Work on Campus” plan that outlines a gradual resumption of on-campus work leading up to Aug. 17, the first day of fall semester classes.
“YSU’s response to the coronavirus has been and will continue to be guided foremost by the safety of our students, faculty, staff and the public,” the plan says. “As we gradually move forward to re-engaging on campus, our primary goal is to ensure everyone’s well-being while continuing to offer high-quality educational services.”
The plan outlines facility preparations, health and safety protocols, symptom monitoring, social distancing and health hygiene actions, and also includes answers to frequently asked questions about returning to campus. The university also emphasizes that, due to the uncertain and ever-changing nature of the pandemic, the plan will be updated as appropriate as more information becomes available.
The document was developed by the Take Charge of Our Future Focus Group on Calendar Scenarios for a Safe YSU, the YSU Office of Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety, and the YSU Office of Human Resources, and it is fully aligned with guidance from the Governor, the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
