Westminster College announced today the cancellation of Westminster’s annual Independence Day celebration scheduled for July 3.
The decision to cancel the event, which traditionally features a concert and fireworks over Brittain Lake, comes as the College seeks to comply with state and federal guidelines pertaining to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
No campus events are currently scheduled for June. No decisions have been made yet regarding other July events.
