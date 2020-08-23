HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added a 17th death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
It is the first new death in the county since Aug. 8.
Lawrence County added three new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday and two on Sunday, bringing the cumulative case count to 441, 386 of which are confirmed and 55 of which are probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of two from Friday. One of them is on a ventilator.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, one more employee tested positive on Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to 50. Among patients, 39 have so far tested positive. Eight people have died in these facilities.
There have been 6,353 cumulative negative tests reported in the county.
An additional 619 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Sunday, raising the statewide total to 129,048 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 18 new deaths were reported Saturday across Pennsylvania and two on Sunday. The statewide death count is 7,578.
