Wal-Mart announced Tuesday morning additional measures for the health and safety of its associates.
They include:
Temperature Checks: Walmart will begin sending infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers. It will take up to three weeks for thermometers to arrive. Once thermometers are there, Walmart will begin taking the temperature of its associates as they report to work.
6-20-100 Guidance: Walmart is sharing its new guidance with associates to encourage healthy behaviors.
*6 feet – amount of space between people to maintain social distancing
*20 seconds – length of time required to wash hands with soap and water
*100 degrees – if temperature is 100 degrees or higher, that person should stay home
Masks and Gloves: Walmart is sending masks and gloves to all its stores, clubs and distribution centers. The masks will arrive in 1-2 weeks. Once there, any associate that wishes to use them can do so.
The full announcement is available at https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/03/31/additional-steps-were-taking-for-the-health-and-safety-of-our-associates
