Vaccinations are ramping up in Lawrence County, as more than 1,200 were administered Thursday, state health officials reported.
So far, 7,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 1,277 from Thursday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 2,457, up 55.
There are 1,387,443 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 479,797 who received both doses.
Lawrence County reported one COVID-19 death and 26 new cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count now stands at 179.
Of the total cases, 23 were confirmed and three were probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,895 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,485 confirmed and 1,410 probable.
There were 50 new negative tests, totaling 17,666.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 2,778 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 908,773.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 5 through Feb. 11 decreased to 8 percent from 8.6 percent.
There were 67 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 23,480.
