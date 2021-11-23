COVID-19 daily update for Nov. 23
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|5,186
|52
|Total cases
|1,696,959
|12,242
|New deaths
|72
|0
|Total deaths
|33,003
|284
Lawrence County reported 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 284. The death total for November is 22 after 20 deaths in October.
There were also 17 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 12,242 cases (8,503 confirmed, 3,739 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (93 cumulative) and 70 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (737 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 42,565 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 63 from Monday.
There have been 39,677 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 30 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,582,165. So far, 7,108,958 residents have received one dose, which is 73.7 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 26 COVID-19 patients, up five from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
The statewide percent of tests returning positive tests increased this week to 11.7 percent this week from 10.3 percent.
The state Health Department reported 5,186 new cases and 72 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,696,959 and 33,003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.