HARRISBURG — For the third straight day, Lawrence County added five positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County now has 129 positive cases and nine deaths. There have been 2.999 negative tests so far in the county. In long-term care facilities, there are three positive cases listed, all of which are employees, state data said.
Statewide, there were 995 new cases reported Tuesday and 33 new deaths. That brings the total positive case total to 91,299, while 6,787 people have died.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Allegheny County added 203 confirmed cases.
Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.