HARRISBURG — Eighty Pennsylvanians died due to complications from COVID-19 in the latest data released Saturday, the largest single-day increase since state health officials began tracking coronavirus data last month.
Lawrence County's confirmed positive COVID-19 cases increased by one Saturday as Pennsylvania moved over 31,000 confirmed cases and 800 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Lawrence County has 60 positive cases, but saw no increases in deaths, staying at five. There have been 513 negative tests in the county.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has 31,069 cases and 836 deaths.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 and older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
