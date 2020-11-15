Pennsylvania broke its record for new virus cases for the fifth straight day Saturday, while Lawrence County reported five new deaths.
The state broke its record by reporting 5,551 new cases and 50 new deaths, while the death count in the county is up to 53, according to the state Health Department COVID-19 dashboard.
In Lawrence County, there were 28 new confirmed cases and one new probable case to bring the total to 1,554 since the beginning of the pandemic. Lawrence County reported 78 negative cases Saturday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of five. Two COVID-19 ventilator is in use, an increase of one since Friday.
