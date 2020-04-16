HARRISBURG — Total COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania topped 700 as the Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 60 as well as 1,245 new positive cases on Thursday.
Lawrence County reported no increases in positive cases or reported deaths. The county has 55 positive cases and five deaths. There have been 473 negative tests in Lawrence County.
There are 27,735 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1 percent are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
1 percent are aged 13-18;
6 percent are aged 19-24;
Nearly 40 percent are aged 25-49;
Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64; and
Nearly 23 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 394 cases among employees, for a total of 3,684 at 306 distinct facilities in 34 counties. Out of our total deaths, 365 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
