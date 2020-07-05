A previous version of this story used information that was not yet updated for Sunday.
HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added five positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County now has 119 positive cases and nine deaths. The county saw an increase of four cases on Saturday. There have been 2,876 negative tests so far in the county.
Statewide, there were 479 new positive cases and four new deaths reported on Sunday. That brings the totals to 89,854 cases and 6,753 deaths. The recovery rate is listed at 78 percent.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 734,846 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
Nearly 3 percent are ages 13-18;
Nearly 8 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
24 percent are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 27 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,806 of the total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.