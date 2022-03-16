COVID-19 update for March 16
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|943
|2
|Total cases
|2,771,566
|18,833
|New deaths
|53
|2
|Total deaths
|43,962
|410
|Vaccination rate
|73.1%
|62.7%
Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|March '22
|10
|February ’22
|25
|January ’22
|43
|December ’21
|40
|November ’21
|32
|October ’21
|20
|September ’21
|12
|August ’21
|23
|July ’21
|2
|June ’21
|5
|May ’21
|6
|April ’21
|11
|March ’21
|11
|February ’21
|16
|January ’21
|38
Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed is now to 410. There have been eight deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were two new confirmed cases reported Wednesday. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,833 cases (13,037 confirmed, 5,796 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,636 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of seven from Tuesday.
So far, 42,188 full doses have been given out, up eight from Monday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 partial doses and 852 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,220,759 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,276,333 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,258,724.
