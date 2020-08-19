HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added two new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one more death in a long-term care facility, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county count is now at 431 cases, 377 of which are confirmed and 54 of which are probable.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, the eighth death was reported. However, the county's official death count stayed at 16. In the long-term care facilities, the cumulative case counts stayed at 49 among employees and 39 among patients.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. One patient is on a ventilator.
There were 5,895 negative tests reported in the county, an increase of 35 from Monday's total.
An additional 570 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Monday, raising the statewide total to 126,149 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 24 new deaths were reported Tuesday across Pennsylvania. The statewide death count is 7,523.
