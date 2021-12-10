Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 313. There have been 19 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 50 confirmed and 33 probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,337 cases (9,213 confirmed, 4,124 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec.1 to Dec. 7, there were 16 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (124 cumulative) and 65 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (925 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 44,136 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 101 from Thursday.
There have been 40,512 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 50 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,754,032.
So far, 7,391,317 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 24 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
The state Health Department reported 11,628 new cases and 114 new deaths on Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,818,299 cases and 34,415 deaths.
