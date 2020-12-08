Two more Lawrence County residents died due to COVID-19 while cases increased by 69, according to state health department officials.
The county death count now stands at 81 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 69 new cases, 56 were confirmed and 13 were probable.
The county’s case total stands at 2,772 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,201 confirmed and 571 probable. The county also reported 58 negative tests on Tuesday.
Lawrence County entered its seventh consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 30 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by one from Monday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there is one available ICU beds in the hospital out of a total of 12. At the hospital, five COVID-19 ventilators are in use. Six adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 10,170 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 436,614.
There were 169 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 11,542. Out of the total deaths, 7,005 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Additionally, there are 5,561 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
Of that number, 1,115 patients are in the intensive care unit and 614 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
Statewide percent positivity from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 is 14.4 percent, up from 11.7 percent Nov. 20 through Nov. 26.
Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
