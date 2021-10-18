Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths since Saturday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 258. There have been 16 county deaths since Oct. 1 and 29 deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 65 new confirmed and 32 new probable cases reported Monday for the period covering Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,375 cases (7,341 confirmed, 3,131 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (67 cumulative) and 71 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (476 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 39,573 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, an increase of 179 since Friday.
There have been 38,193 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 116 since Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,373,488, which is 70.1 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,639,060 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 20 COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and five adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8 to Oct. 14 increased to 9.7 percent from 9.6 percent.
There were 11,208 additional positive cases and 105 new deaths reported in the state in Monday’s report, bringing the respective totals to 1,513,332 and 30,523.
