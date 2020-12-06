Two more Lawrence County residents died due to COVID-19 while cases increased by 94 on Saturday.
The death count now stands at 77. There were 61 new confirmed cases reported Saturday and 33 probable, along with 55 negative tests. The state Health Department no longer issues reports on Sundays and instead publishes two-day reports on Mondays.
The county’s case total stands at 2,597 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,045 confirmed and 552 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, Lawrence County’s lone hospital, there are 30 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Three COVID-19 ventilators are in use, and four adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there is one available ICU beds in the hospital out of a total of 12.
Lawrence County entered its sixth consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission on Monday.
The state also set a single-day COVID-19 case record again with 12,884 new cases, bringing the total to 411,484. Saturday was the third straight day Pennsylvania set records in new positive cases.
There were 149 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 11,262. Out of the total deaths, 6,931 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Additionally, there are 5,230 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,107 patients are in the intensive care unit and 587 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
Statewide percent positivity from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 at 14.4 percent, up from 11.7 percent last week.
Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
