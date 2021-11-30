COVID-19 update for Nov. 30
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|5,766
|49
|Total cases
|1,736,920
|New deaths
|113
|2
|Total deaths
|33,421
|294
Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 294. There were 32 deaths reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 22 confirmed and 27 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 12,658 cases (8,768 confirmed, 3,890 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, there were nine cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (102 cumulative) and 64 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (794 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 43,107 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 58 from Monday.
There have been 39,891 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 27 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,623,497, which is 69.2 of all residents 18 and older.
So far, 7,209,135 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, down one from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
The statewide percent of tests returning positive increased this week to 12.1 percent from 11.7 percent.
The state Health Department reported 5,766 new cases and 113 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,736,920 and 33,421.
