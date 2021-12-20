FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 323. There have been 29 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 76 confirmed and 32 probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,844 cases (9,538 confirmed, 4,306 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (130 cumulative) and 59 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (984 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 44,830 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 197 from Friday.
There have been 40,996 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 104 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,850,674.
So far, 7,546,435 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 20 COVID-19 patients, down six from Friday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six currently staffed.
There are four adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and three on ventilators.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
