COVID-19 update for Dec. 21
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New casesTotal casesNew deathsTotal deaths
|288,57951,115,3041,373805,112
|9,6071,904,12119735,615
|7413,9182325
Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 325. There have been 31 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October. Statewide, December 2021 is now the seventh-deadliest month of the now 22-month pandemic with 10 days left in the month.
There were also 40 confirmed and 34 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,918 cases (9,578 confirmed, 4,340 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (130 cumulative) and 59 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (984 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 44,939 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 109 from Monday.
There have been 41,066 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 70 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,863,116.
So far, 7,573,612 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 12 COVID-19 patients, down eight from Monday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and three on ventilators.
The state Health Department reported 9,607 new cases and 197 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,904,121 and 35,615.
