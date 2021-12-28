COVID-19 update for Dec. 28
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|11,206
|50
|Total cases
|1,976,200
|14,230
|New deaths
|131
|2
|Total deaths
|35,960
|328
Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|December
|34
|November
|32
|October
|20
|September
|12
|August
|23
|July
|2
|June
|5
|May
|6
|April
|11
|March
|11
|February
|16
|January
|38
Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County on Tuesday.
The county’s death total is now to 328. There have been 34 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
Another 11,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus increased by more than 100 for the second consecutive day.
There were also 32 confirmed and 18 probable cases reported Tuesday for Lawrence County.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 14,230 cases (9,786 confirmed, 4,444 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (136 cumulative) and 59 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (1,043 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 45,407 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 47 from Monday.
There have been 41,291 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 29 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,668,987.
So far, 7,902,189 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 13 COVID-19 patients, down one from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator.
State Health officials announced 11,206 new cases on Tuesday and 131 deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,976,200 and 36,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.