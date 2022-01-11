COVID-19 update for Jan. 11
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|22,245
|74
|Total cases
|2,316,537
|15,937
|New deaths
|213
|2
|Total deaths
|37,899
|349
|Vaccination rate
|70.1%
|60.7%
Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county death count is now to 349, with 15 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 54 new confirmed cases in the county and 25 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 15,937 cases (10,898 confirmed, 5,039 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, up one from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,254 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 36 from Monday. So far, 41,832 full doses have been given out, up 32 from Monday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 826 (a decrease of one) partial doses and 563 (an increase of four) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,869,524 partial vaccinations have been administered and 6,997,668 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,586,597.
As of noon Tuesday the state Department of Health reports 7,149 coronavirus patients are in hospitals across Pennsylvania, the first time since mid-December 2020. State Health officials reported another 258 patients were hospitalized, the sixth time in eight days hospitals have seen an increase in at least 200 COVID patients.
The state Department of Health recorded 22,245 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the smallest one-day increase in more than a week. It was the eighth consecutive day with at least 20,000 new cases statewide.
The 14 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past two weeks.
Statewide, there were 213 new deaths.
