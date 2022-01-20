COVID-19 update for Jan. 20
|State
|County
|New cases Total cases New deaths Total deaths Vaccination rate
|17,4572,523,58932639,09370.8%
|7517,205236061.2%
Another two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County on Thursday.
The county death count is now to 360, with 26 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 65 new confirmed cases in the county and 10 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 17,205 cases (11,824 confirmed, 5,381 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 19 COVID-19 patients, down five from Wednesday. The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with eight staffed. There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,701 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 18 from Wednesday.
So far, 42,119 full doses have been given out, up 29 from Wednesday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 877 partial doses and 612 (an increase of one) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,985,985 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,051,925 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,924,551.
Pennsylvania registered fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, while also recording 326 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dipped below 7,000 for the first time in 10 days on Thursday. The Department of Health recorded 17,457 new cases statewide.
