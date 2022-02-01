COVID-19 update for Feb. 1
|State
|County
|New cases
|625,057
|31
|Total cases
|2,667,166
|18,232
|New deaths
|255
|2
|Total deaths
|40,836
|379
|Vaccination rate
|71.9%
|61.9%
Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|February '22
|2
|January ’22
|43
|December ’21
|40
|November ’21
|32
|October ’21
|20
|September ’21
|12
|August ’21
|23
|July ’21
|2
|June ’21
|5
|May ’21
|6
|April ’21
|11
|March ’21
|11
|February ’21
|16
|January ’21
|38
Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
The county death count is up to 379, with 43 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 17 confirmed and 14 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,232 cases (12,588 confirmed, 5,644 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 17 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,076 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 18 from Monday.
So far, 42,481 full doses have been given out, up 15 from Monday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 926 partial doses (an increase of three) and 713 (an increase of one) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,078,867 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,116,543 full doses have been given out.
The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,059,911.
