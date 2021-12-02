COVID-19 update for Dec. 2
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now up to 299. There have been five deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 61 confirmed and four probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 12,783 cases (8,871 confirmed, 3,912 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, there were nine cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (102 cumulative) and 64 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (794 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 43,301 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 116 from Wednesday.
There have been 40,004 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 58 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,650,102, which is 69.3 of all residents 18 and older.
So far, 7,242,660 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
The statewide percent of tests returning positive increased this week to 12.1 percent from 11.7 percent.
The state Health Department reported 9,143 new cases and 128 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,753,669 and 33,649.
