Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|January ’22
|23
|December ’21
|40
|November ’21
|32
|October ’21
|20
|September ’21
|12
|August ’21
|23
|July ’21
|2
|June ’21
|5
|May ’21
|6
|April ’21
|11
|March ’21
|11
|February ’21
|16
|January ’21
|38
Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County on Monday, state health officials said.
The county death count is now to 357, with 23 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
The Department of Health recorded fewer than 20,000 cases for the first time since late December on Monday, but still recorded 15,744 cases, a total higher than the previous record set in December 2020 before the current surge.
On Sunday, the DOH registered the second-highest total of the pandemic with 33,266 cases.
Monday’s total follows a long-standing trend of lower reports on Mondays emerging from the weekend.
There had been at least 20,000 cases in Pennsylvania each day since Jan. 3.
There were 449 new confirmed cases in the county and 93 probable cases reported Monday over the last three days.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 16,940 cases (11,649 200 confirmed, 5,291 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 27 COVID-19 patients, up four from Friday. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,619 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 187 from Friday.
So far, 42,051 full doses have been given out, up 90 from Friday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 867 (an increase of 17) partial doses and 600 (an increase of 11) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,952,510 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,032,761 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,705,940.
