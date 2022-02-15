COVID-19 update for Feb. 15
|State
|County
|New cases
|2,481
|11
|Total cases
|2,729,277
|18,601
|New deaths
|177
|2
|Total deaths
|42,424
|392
|Vaccination rate
|72.5%
|62.2%
Two more Lawrence County residents died of COVID-19 while case counts continued to fall, state health officials said Tuesday.
The county death count is now to 392, with 15 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 11 new confirmed and no probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,601 cases (12,874 confirmed, 5,727 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients, down two from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,321 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of six from Monday.
So far, 42,788 full doses have been given out, up six from Monday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 957 partial doses and 783 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,144,219 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,189,758 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,145,979.
The Department of Health registered fewer than 2,500 new COVID cases statewide for the third consecutive day on Tuesday and the number of hospitalizations continued to drop.
State Health officials registered 2,481 cases, the highest total in three days. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 3,055.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, over the past week, the number of new daily cases in Pennsylvania dropped by 54 percent, while the number of deaths linked to coronavirus dropped by 16 percent. Hospitalizations are down 24 percent.
The DOH added 177 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.
(0) comments
