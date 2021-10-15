COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 15
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|x
|5,725
|56
|Total cases
|x
|1,502,124
|10,375
|New deaths
|x
|82
|2
|Total deaths
|x
|30,418
|256
Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 256. There have been 14 county deaths since Oct. 1 and 27 deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 37 new confirmed cases reported and 19 new probable cases Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,375 cases (7,276 confirmed, 3,099 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (67 cumulative) and 71 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (476 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 39,394 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, an increase of 50 since Thursday.
There have been 38,077 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 46 since Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,352,823, which is 70.1 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,616,204 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 20 COVID-19 patients, down one from Thursday. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are four COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 increased to 9.6 percent from 9.1 percent.
There were 5,725 additional positive cases and 82 new deaths reported in the state Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,502,124 and 30,418.
