Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 282. The death total for November is 20 after there were 20 deaths in October.
There were also 72 confirmed and 17 probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,999 cases (8,342 confirmed, 3,657 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (93 cumulative) and 70 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (737 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 42,116 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 18 from Thursday.
There have been 39,524 full vaccination doses administered, up 45 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,564,299. So far, 7,033,299 residents have received one dose. State Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam on Friday announced all adults in Pennsylvania are now eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 22 COVID-19 patients, up three from Thursday
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.