Two more Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19, Pennsylvania health officials reported Wednesday.
Lawrence County added 55 new confirmed cases and 14 probable cases. The total case count is 1,093. There were 9,790 negative tests reported Wednesday, an increase of 40.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and COVID-19 ventilators in use. At Quality Life Services in New Castle, there are now 22 deaths, an increase from 17 last week. There are four current cases among residents and none among employees.
The state Health Department reported 2,795 additional positive cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 217,666. There were 35 more deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 8,890.
