Two more Lawrence County residents died of COVID-19, state health officials reported Wednesday.
There are now 344 total county virus deaths to date, with 10 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania increased by more than 200 for the third consecutive day on Thursday and the state Department of Health registered another 27,000 new cases statewide.
After surpassing 6,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time in nearly a year on Wednesday, another 259 patients were hospitalized on Thursday. The number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals has increased by more than 1,200 since January began and by more than 65 percent since Dec. 1.
There were 94 new confirmed cases in the county reported Wednesday and 46 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 15,256 cases (10,442 confirmed, 4,814 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 18 COVID-19 patients, down two from Wednesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with eight currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 45,937 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 76 from Wednesday. So far, 41,618 full doses have been given out, up 29 from Wednesday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 796 (an increase of seven) partial doses and 509 (an increase of seven) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,797,503 partial vaccinations have been administered and 6,962,688 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,484,167.
Pennsylvania recorded 27,364 cases on Thursday, the fifth time in the last seven days with at least 20,000 cases. The nine highest one-day increases in cases of the pandemic have been over the past nine days.
Statewide, there were also 255 more deaths linked to the coronavirus on Thursday. It was the third day in a row with more than 100 deaths statewide.
