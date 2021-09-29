FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported two move COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 241. There have been 12 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 33 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday and 15 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,659 cases (6,767 confirmed, 2,892 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, there were 14 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (50 cumulative) and 75 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (262 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,430 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 80 from Tuesday.
There have been 37,139 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 41 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,193,047, which is 68.5 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,421,655 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 15 COVID-19 patients, up from 13 on Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 stayed at 8.9 percent.
State health officials reported 4,570 new positive cases Tuesday and another 97 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,425,048 and 29,323, respectively.
