Two more Lawrence County residents died from COVID-19, state health department officials reported Friday.
The death count now stands at 61, up 26 since Nov. 1.
There were also 51 new cases reported in the county. Of those, 41 were confirmed and 10 probable. That brings the total to 1,776 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 1,376 are confirmed and 400 are probable. Lawrence County reported 58 negative cases Friday.
Lawrence County ranks 10th in Pennsylvania for the highest positivity percentage rate at 13 percent. Statewide, the positivity rate is 9.6 percent.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by four from Thursday. There are five COVID-19 ventilators in use. Nine adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 6,808 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 295,786 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 108 new deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 9,689.
Additionally, there are 3,162 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit and 351 are on ventilators. Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
