Two more Lawrence County residents died due to COVID-19 while cases increased by 106 and UPMC Jameson reported no available intensive care unit beds.
One new death was reported on both Sunday and Monday in the two-day report. The county death count now stands at 79 from the beginning of the pandemic. There were 52 new confirmed cases and four new probable cases reported Sunday. There were 48 new confirmed cases and two probable cases reported on Monday.
The state Health Department no longer issues reports on Sundays and instead publishes two-day reports on Mondays.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up by one from Saturday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are no available ICU bed in the hospital out of a total of 12.
At the hospital, six COVID-19 ventilators are in use, up from three on Saturday. Six adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, up from four on Saturday.
The county’s case total stands at 2,703 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,145 confirmed and 558 probable. The county also reported 159 negative tests over the course of Sunday and Monday.
Lawrence County entered its seventh consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission on Monday.
The state reported 8,630 new cases on Sunday and 6,330 on Monday, bringing the total to 426,444. There were 111 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 11,373. Out of the total deaths, 6,952 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Additionally, there are 5,421 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
Of that number, 1,115 patients are in the intensive care unit and 614 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
Statewide percent positivity from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 at 14.4 percent, up from 11.7 percent Nov. 20 through Nov. 26.
Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
