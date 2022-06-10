Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 deaths in the last week, state health officials said.
Through Wednesday, there were 424 deaths in Lawrence County — including two in June, six in May, four in April and 10 in March — as well as 19,557 cases (13,448 confirmed, 6,109 probable).
There were 91 new cases reported this week.
The vaccination rate in Pennsylvania is 76.6 percent and is 63.6 percent in Lawrence County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard will only be updated once a week, it was announced. This is the third weekly update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.