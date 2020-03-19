The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will reopen all 17 of its service plazas Friday.
Starting at 7 a.m., restrooms inside all service plazas will be open 24 hours. The outdoor portable toilets will remain in place at the service plazas for approximately one week.
Limited food options will be available at all service plazas starting from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for take-out only. Thereafter, and until further notice, food will be served from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. except at North Midway and Valley Forge locations, which will offer food 24/7.
All service plazas will have limited staffing for the safety of the employees of HMS Host and 7-Eleven, which operate the Pennsylvania Turnpike service plazas. Fuel and all convenience stores inside the service plazas will continue to remain open 24 hours a day.
Motorists also are reminded the the turnpike is not accepting cash or credit cards at its “ticket system” interchanges. This is a temporary safety measure to keep travelers moving with no need to stop at toll booths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic. All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike’s TOLL BY PLATE program as vehicles travel at posted speed limits through tolling points.
Cash tolls will still be in place on the Mon-Fayette Expressway (PA Turnpike 43) via the current Automated Payment Machines.
