The New Castle Area Transit Authority will allow passengers to ride for free, starting Monday.
According to general manager David Richards, the collection of fares is being halted temporarily to protect authority employees and bus passengers. However, senior citizens — who normally ride for free — are asked to continue showing their Senior Pass to drivers.
The transit authority, Richards said, has taken multiple steps to reduce the spread of germs to its customers and employees on its buses and at its facilities as it continues to provide bus service in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
"NCTA will continue to provide the important service of getting people to work, stores and health facilities as best and as safe as possible in these trying times," Richards said.
