Three more Lawrence County residents died of COVID-19 since Friday, state health officials reported.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health shattered the record for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and hospitalizations for the coronavirus increased by more than 300 statewide.
There are now 337 total county virus deaths to date, with 40 coming in December. In November, 32 people died.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 14,965 cases (10,281 confirmed, 4,684 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 18 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 45,787 partial vaccine doses have been administered and 41,553 full doses have been given out. Among 5 to 11-year-olds in the county, 780 partial doses have been administered and 499 full doses.
Statewide, 7,761,471 partial vaccinations have been administered and 6,945,578 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,431,087.
State health officials recorded 24,850 new cases on Tuesday, the fourth time in the past week a record has been set. Pennsylvania has had at least 20,000 cases three times in the last five days and more than 17,000 cases for eight consecutive days. The seven highest one-day increases in cases have been over the past seven days.
Statewide, there were also 169 more deaths linked to the coronavirus.
