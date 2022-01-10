Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|January ’22
|13
|December ’21
|40
|November ’21
|32
|October ’21
|20
|September ’21
|12
|August ’21
|23
|July ’21
|2
|June ’21
|5
|May ’21
|6
|April ’21
|11
|March ’21
|11
|February ’21
|16
|January ’21
|38
Lawrence County reported three new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, state health officials said.
The county death count is now to 347, with 13 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 307 new confirmed cases in the county and 139 probable cases reported Monday for the period covering the last three days.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 15,558 cases (10,844 confirmed, 5,014 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 13 COVID-19 patients, down one from Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,218 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 198 from Friday. So far, 41,801 full doses have been given out, up 34 from Friday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 827 (an increase of 13) partial doses and 559 (an increase of 23) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,856,669 partial vaccinations have been administered and 6,991,014 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,567,609.
The state Department of Health recorded 29,060 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the third-highest one-day total since the first cases were recorded in Pennsylvania in March 2020.
It was the seventh straight day with 24,000 or more cases and ninth time in 11 days to surpass that mark. The 13 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past 13 days.
Hospitalizations for COVID increased for the 15th consecutive day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.