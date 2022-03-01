COVID-19 update for March 1
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,110
|9
|Total cases
|2,758,146
|18,754
|New deaths
|116
|3
|Total deaths
|43,332
|405
|Vaccination rate
|72.8%
|62.5%
Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The three deaths are the first in March and the 402nd since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were six confirmed and three probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,754 cases (12,977 confirmed, 5,777 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,492 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of seven from Monday. So far, 42,039 full doses have been given out, up eight from Monday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 977 (up two) partial doses and 832 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,187,310 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,242,070 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,211,945.
The state Department of Health registered 1,110 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time in three days state Health officials recorded more than 1,000 new cases.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases sits at 1,629, down from more than 28,000 in January. It is the lowest since Aug. 11, 2021.
Deaths linked to COVID-19 were up 17 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, the number of new cases was down 35 percent, deaths were down seven percent and hospitalizations were down 17 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.