HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added three new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county increased its total to 453 — which includes 394 confirmed and 59 probable, an increase of two and one, respectively.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,570 negative tests. In Friday's report, 55 people tested negatively.
At UPMC Jameson, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a decrease of one. No patients are on ventilators. One had been on Thursday.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new cases among employees or patients. Cumulatively, 51 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 835 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Friday's numbers, raising the statewide total to 131,991 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 20 new death were reported Friday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.