FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 daily update for Nov. 18
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|96,194
|6,637
|63
|Total cases
|47,244,379
|1,666,724
|11,910
|New deaths
|1,110
|96
|3
|Total deaths
|762,994
|32,729
|280
Lawrence County reported three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 280. The death total for November is 18 after there were 20 deaths in October.
There were also 36 confirmed and 27 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,910 cases (8,270 confirmed, 3,640 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (93 cumulative) and 70 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (737 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 41,998 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 103 from Wednesday.
There have been 39,479 full vaccination doses administered, up 38 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,558,253, which is 73.3 percent of the eligible population. So far, 7,013,110 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 19 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
There were 6,637 additional positive cases and 96 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,666,724 and 32,729.
