Three more Lawrence County residents died due to COVID-19 while cases increased by 42, state health officials reported Thursday.
The county death count now stands at 98 from the beginning of the pandemic. There were 28 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases reported Thursday, as well as 97 negative tests.
The county’s case totals are 3,429 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,673 confirmed and 754 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down one from Wednesday.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are five available ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, five COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 9,966 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 529,335.
Statewide percent positivity from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11 stood at 16.2 percent, up from 14.4 percent from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
There were 224 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 13,392.
Out of the total deaths, 7,871 were residents at nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 6,346 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring.
