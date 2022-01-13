FROM STAFF REPORTS
Three more Lawrence County residents died of COVID-19, state health officials reported Thursday.
The county death count is now to 355, with 21 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania reached a record high on Thursday, surpassing 7,400 hospitalizations for the first time during the pandemic that began in early 2020.
The state Department of Health announced an increase in 244 hospitalizations in its latest data release, pushing the current total of COVID patients to 7,459 breaking the record of 7,320 set Dec. 16, 2020. The number of patients hospitalized across the state also increased for the 18th consecutive day.
On Thursday, state Health officials registered 26,799 new cases, adding to the most infectious month of the pandemic. The 16 highest one-day totals for new COVID-19 cases have come in the past 16 days. There have been at least 20,000 new cases for 10 consecutive days.
There were 109 new confirmed cases in the county and 51 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 16,260 cases (11,082 confirmed, 5,178 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 20 COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with eight currently staffed.
There are four adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,380 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 47 from Wednesday.
So far, 41,914 full doses have been given out, up 29 from Wednesday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 837 (an increase of five) partial doses and 582 (an increase of three) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,900,470 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,012,698 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,632,480.
