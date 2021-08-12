Lawrence County reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the biggest increase in months.
The death count is now at 223. There have been seven county deaths since July 26.
The county also reported 14 new confirmed cases Thursday and six probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,002 cases (5,704 confirmed, 2,298 probable).
In Lawrence County, 35,422 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 92 from Wednesday.
There have been 34,138 full vaccination doses administered, up 45 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,793,625, which is 63.9 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,033,489 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported new 2,089 cases on Thursday and 16 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,243,932 and 27,941.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5 increased to 5.4 percent from 3.9 percent.
