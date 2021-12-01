COVID-19 update for Dec. 1
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|7,606
|60
|Total cases
|1,744,526
|12,718
|New deaths
|100
|3
|Total deaths
|33,521
|297
Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|November
|32
|October
|20
|September
|12
|August
|23
|July
|2
|June
|5
|May
|6
|April
|11
|March
|11
|February
|16
|January
|38
Lawrence County reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now up to 297. These are the first deaths of December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 42 confirmed and 18 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 12,718 cases (8,810 confirmed, 3,908 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, there were nine cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (102 cumulative) and 64 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (794 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 43,185 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 78 from Tuesday.
There have been 39,946 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 55 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,637,418, which is 69.3 of all residents 18 and older.
So far, 7,225,285 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with eight currently staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
The statewide percent of tests returning positive increased this week to 12.1 percent from 11.7 percent.
The state Health Department reported 7,606 new cases and 100 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,744,526 and 33,521. This includes 372 cases from two labs that collected results more than four days ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.