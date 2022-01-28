COVID-19 update for Jan. 28
|State
|County
|New cases Total cases New deaths Total deaths Vaccination rate
|12,4802,343,31413740,39471.9%
|9618,011337761.9%
Lawrence County COVID-19 deaths by month
|Month
|Number
|January ’22
|43
|December ’21
|40
|November ’21
|32
|October ’21
|20
|September ’21
|12
|August ’21
|23
|July ’21
|2
|June ’21
|5
|May ’21
|6
|April ’21
|11
|March ’21
|11
|February ’21
|16
|January ’21
|38
FROM STAFF REPIORTS
Lawrence County reported three more COVID-19 deaths, passing December as the deadliest month of the pandemic.
The county death count is now up to 377, with 43 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 68 new confirmed cases in the county and 28 probable cases reported on Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,011 cases (12,414 confirmed, 5,597 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 17 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,969 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 32 from Thursday.
So far, 42,384 full doses have been given out, up 32 from Thursday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 919 partial doses (an increase of one) and 699 (an increase of 11) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,056,612 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,096,852 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,025,808.
